medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Age not Linked to Survival in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Patients

by Megha Ramaviswanathan on  February 22, 2018 at 2:44 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma patients to receive hematopoietic cell transplantation should not be determined only with age, finds a retrospective study. The study that involved 1,629 patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) showed that survival at 4 years following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) for patients age 65 years and older is comparable to patients age 55 to 64 years. The study results will be presented in an oral session at the BMT Tandem Meetings on Saturday, February 24.
Age not Linked to Survival in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Patients
Age not Linked to Survival in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Patients

This multi-center study -- conducted by scientists at the CIBMTR (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research) -- compared the outcomes of 446 patients age 65 years and older with outcomes of 1,183 patients age 55-64 years who underwent allogeneic HCT for NHL from 2008 to 2015. Disease subtypes of NHL included follicular lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, diffuse large B cell lymphoma and mature T- or NK-cell lymphoma.

No significant differences were found in the 4-year overall survival (46% vs. 51%, p=0.07) and disease relapse/progression (42% vs. 41%, p=0.82) after allogeneic HCT for patients in the 65 and older age group (median age 68), compared to patients in the 55-64 age group (median age 60).

No significant differences were found in the cumulative incidence of grade 2-4 acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) at day 180 in the 55-64 years and ≥65 years cohorts: 37% vs 35%, respectively (p=0.38). The cumulative incidence of chronic GVHD at 2 years was also comparable in the 55-64 year age group and ≥65 year age group: 48% vs. 45%, respectively (p=0.25).

"Age alone should not be a determining factor in the decision to refer older patients for transplant consultation to determine patient eligibility," said Nirav Shah, M.D., lead author and assistant professor of medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin's Division of Hematology and Oncology. "Advances in conditioning regimens and progress in post-transplant care have allowed more patients more than 65 years old or those with co-morbidities to undergo allogeneic HCT. In 2017 alone, nearly 19% of transplant patients were more than 65 years old."

In addition to age, another barrier that patients and their providers face in choosing transplant as a treatment option is the potential lack of insurance coverage. Currently, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has expanded coverage to HCT for myelodysplastic syndromes, sickle cell disease, myelofibrosis and multiple myeloma under Coverage with Evidence Development (CED). Transplants for these indications need to take place within a CMS-approved clinical study that meets federal guidelines.

Dr. Shah noted that use of allogeneic HCT to treat patients with NHL age 65 years or older in the United States is limited by Medicare coverage for this indication. Coverage for lymphoma is currently available to those states that reside in the National Government Services (NGS) jurisdiction. While this effort has been applauded, clearer coverage policy for beneficiaries with lymphoma in all states is needed in order to reduce this access barrier for patients who are eligible for HCT.

The results will be used for further analysis to develop a strategy for nationwide CMS coverage, according to Susan N. Leppke, Director, Public and Payer Policy at the NMDP/Be The Match. "We are excited about these results and we look forward to using this information to help shape our strategy to reduce access barriers for Medicare beneficiaries with lymphoma," she stated.

This study acknowledges HCT as an important and effective treatment for patients with NHL regardless of age.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.

Lymphoma Survival Could Be Improved By An Immune-Boosting Antibody Combination

Lymphoma Survival Could Be Improved By An Immune-Boosting Antibody Combination

Researchers from the University of Southampton tested different combinations of antibodies in the lab to see how they interact with each other how the immune system fights cancer.

CAR T Therapy, New Treatment for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

CAR T Therapy, New Treatment for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

A new therapy has been developed that is highly durable can fight against non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) diagnosed in about 56,000 people every year in the U.S.

Autologous Hematopoietic Cell Transplant (HCT) Sends Multiple Sclerosis into Remission

Autologous Hematopoietic Cell Transplant (HCT) Sends Multiple Sclerosis into Remission

For patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, high-dose immunosuppressive therapy with autologous hematopoietic cell transplant is related with remission and improvement.

AIDS-HIV-Cancer

AIDS-HIV-Cancer

AIDS defining malignancies are cancers that occur in patients with AIDS due to their low immunity.

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the ‘good cancers’.

Follicular Lymphoma

Follicular Lymphoma

Follicular lymphoma is a slow growing cancer of the lymph nodes. It is the most common form of slow growing B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia AIDS-HIV-Cancer Bone Marrow Transplantation Follicular Lymphoma 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Isaacs' Syndrome / Neuromyotonia

Isaacs' Syndrome / Neuromyotonia

A patient's struggle with Issacs' syndrome with no cure. Also known as neuromyotonia it is a rare ...

 Inguinal Hernia Surgery

Inguinal Hernia Surgery

Inguinal hernia surgery is a procedure to repair a weak spot or defect in the lower wall of the ...

 Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism is a rare disorder resulting from decreased secretion of one or more of the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...