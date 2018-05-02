medindia
After 25 Cans of Energy Drink, Man Suffers Brain Hemorrhage

by Julia Samuel on  February 5, 2018 at 7:28 PM
Nick Mitchell, 51, suffered a brain hemorrhage after downing 25 cans of Monster and Red Bull in six hours.

Mitchell was running a karaoke evening in a hot club when he consumed high amount of Monster and Red Bull. He woke up with a blinding headache and was rushed to a hospital.
After 25 Cans of Energy Drink, Man Suffers Brain Hemorrhage

He suffered several mini-strokes for weeks to come. This left him numb and unable to speak as the supply of oxygen to his brain was reduced.

He says the drinks are bad as drugs and should not be sold as they nearly killed him. A single can contains around 160 mg caffeine which is more than a double espresso and 14 teaspoons of sugar.

A Red Bull spokesman told, 'One 250ml can of Red Bull contains 80mg of caffeine, about the same as a cup of home-brewed coffee. The European Food Safety Authority has stated that caffeine intake of up to 400mg per day (five 250 ml cans or five cups of coffee) does not raise safety concerns for the general healthy adult population.'

Risks Associated With Energy Drinks

Most energy drinks consist of similar ingredients -- water, sugar, caffeine, certain vitamins, minerals and non-nutritive stimulants such as guarana, taurine and ginseng.

A moderate daily caffeine intake of up to 400 mg is recommended for adults, but little research exists on tolerable levels for adolescents and children. 

The health risks associated with energy drinks are mostly attributed to their high sugar and caffeine levels. They range from risk-seeking behavior, such as substance misuse and aggression, mental health problems in the form of anxiety and stress, to increased blood pressure, obesity, kidney damage, fatigue, stomachaches and irritation. 

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Bleeding (Hemorrhagic) Diathesis 

