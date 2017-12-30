With the number of people testing positive for swine flu cases in the state of Rajasthan, touching 310 the state has hit a new record for the highest number of swine flu cases for the month of December.

Adversity In Rajasthan As Swine Flu Spreads Rapidly

‘To tackle the situation, screening facilities and isolation centers are being set up in district hospitals, primary and community health centers. It is being said that delayed winter, has been providing a favorable environment for the virus to spread.’

In the last four days alone, 113 new cases of swine flu were reported. While on December 24 and 25, 28 new cases of swine flu surfaced each day, on December 26, 19 patients tested positive and on December 27, 38 cases were declared positive.With a view to checking the spread of the virus, Medical and Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf said screening would be done in each and every house in the areas hit by the virus.Arrangements have also been made in hospitals to ensure regular supply of medicines, said Saraf while chairing a review meeting called to review the arrangements to contain the spread of virus in the state.District hospitals, primary health centers and community health centers have been equipped well with screening facilities. Isolation centres are also being set up at these places.Tests for swine flu are being conducted free of cost in medical colleges in Jaipur, Bikaner, Kota, Udaipur and several other cities.In 2017, a total of 3,528 swine flu cases were reported, out of which 272 patients lost their lives.The worst-affected cities include Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Sikar, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu.According to doctors, delayed winter provided conducive environment for Michigan virus of swine flu to thrive in state.Source: IANS