medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alternative Medicine News

Acupuncture may Boost Chances of a Woman Conceiving With In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 6, 2018 at 12:49 AM Alternative Medicine News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Acupuncture therapy prior to in vitro fertilization (IVF) process may boost your chances of getting pregnant by six percent, claimed new study.

Acupuncture is an ancient Chinese form of pain relieving treatment by inserting thin needles at specific points in the body.
Acupuncture may Boost Chances of a Woman Conceiving With In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
Acupuncture may Boost Chances of a Woman Conceiving With In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

The study found that acupuncture stimulates the sensory nerves under the skin and muscles of the body along with an increased blood flow to the uterus, which makes it more receptive to the embryo implanting when it is transferred during IVF.

"Acupuncture may not be entirely conventional, but there's a growing body of evidence to suggest that it can be effective when it comes to IVF," Hana Visnova, Medical Director at IVF Cube in Prague, Czech Republic, was quoted as saying in the Daily Mail.

Pervious studies have found acupuncture nearly doubles the chances of a woman conceiving with IVF.

In the new study, the team analysed data from 3,271 women and nearly 4,400 cycles.

Of the 4,087 cycles without acupuncture, 2,458 pregnancies were recorded, giving a pregnancy rate of 60 per cent.

Of the 301 cycles with acupuncture, there were 201 conceptions -- giving a higher pregnancy rate of 66 per cent.

Moreover, acupuncture has been proven to have a direct impact on a body's biology, said Tereza Rakin, acupuncturist at the IVF Cube.

"There's evidence that acupuncture can increase blood flow to the uterus while producing neurotransmitters which help with pain relief," she said

"It can make the lining of the uterus more receptive to the embryo when it's transferred, therefore aiding implantation during IVF.

"And the therapy can also help to relax the cervix, preventing any painful cramps and again helping with the embryo transfer," Rakin noted.

However, the British Fertility Society say there's no evidence that having acupuncture or Chinese herbal medicine treatment around the time of assisted conception increases the likelihood of subsequent pregnancy, the report said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Are you pregnant? Use Medindia's simple and useful calculator to find out whether you are pregnant or not.

Quiz on Acupuncture

Quiz on Acupuncture

Acupuncture is an ancient form of Chinese therapy which commonly uses needles to treat illnesses and painful conditions. Test your knowledge on acupuncture by taking this quiz. ...

Invitro Fertilisation - Animation

Invitro Fertilisation - Animation

During IVF fertilization takes place invitro, in an incubated petri dish. The resulting embryo is transferred back to the uterus on Day 3 at the 6-8 cell stage. Sometimes the embryo transfer in done at the blastocyst stage on Day 5. The embryo is ...

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination is a medical procedure usually used to treat infertility. In this procedure, sperm is placed into a female''s vagina, uterus or fallopian tubes by artificial means.

Assisted Reproductive Technologies

Assisted Reproductive Technologies

Assisted reproductive technologies include all measures involving the manipulation of gametes and embryo outside of the human body to help a couple conceive.

Infertility

Infertility

Infertility is a condition wherein couples fail to achieve pregnancy or if the woman has been unable to carry a pregnancy that results in a live birth.

Uterus Transplantation / Womb Transplantation - Advantage and Disadvantages

Uterus Transplantation / Womb Transplantation - Advantage and Disadvantages

Learn more about uterus or womb transplantation. Its indications, types, complications, advantages, disadvantages and scientific implications.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Infertility Artificial Insemination Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acupuncture Quiz on Acupuncture Uterus Transplantation / Womb Transplantation - Advantage and Disadvantages Assisted Reproductive Technologies Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Euphoria

Euphoria

Euphoria is an exaggerated state of happiness and well-being that is beyond the normal emotional ...

 Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Natural sweeteners are considered to be healthier sugar alternatives as they are derived from ...

 Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu

Food found in our pantry is rich in medicinal properties to fight the common cold or flu. Here are ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...