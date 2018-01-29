medindia
Accident in MRI Room at Mumbai Government Hospital Kills Young Man

by Julia Samuel on  January 29, 2018 at 10:46 AM
A young man died when he was accidentally sucked into an MRI machine at a government hospital in Mumbai.

The incident happened when the victim, Rajesh Maru, 32, helped a ward boy to carry an oxygen cylinder to the MRI room.
A hospital doctor and two staff, including a woman, have been booked and arrested.

Maru was working as a salesman and resided in Lalbaug, central Mumbai. Maru had gone to visit his sister's mother-in-law Laxmi Solanki, 62, who was undergoing treatment at the BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central, run by the BMC.

"A ward boy asked him to help in taking an oxygen cylinder to the MRI room -- which is strictly prohibited," said Maru's brother-in-law Harish Solanki.

Accusing the hospital administration and doctors of "carelessness", Solanki said there was no security personnel to warn Maru that he should not carry the oxygen cylinder to the Medical Resonance Imaging (MRI) room.

"As soon as he stepped inside, the MRI machine literally sucked him in due to the magnetic force since he was carrying the oxygen cylinder," he added.

Relatives of Solanki and the Maru community members, who hail from Gujarat and Rajasthan, staged a sit-in at Nair Hospital Dean Dr Ramesh Bharmal's chamber.

The MRI is a sophisticated test that uses powerful magnets, radio waves, and with the aid of a computer, shows detailed pictures of the internal organs of a patient's body.

However, unlike the traditional X-rays or CT scans, an MRI doesn't use radiation.

The BYL Nair Hospital and T.N. Medical College, located in Mumbai Central, is amongst the premier medical institutions of Mumbai run by the BMC.

A case was registered at the Agripada Police Station under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against three persons, including a doctor, for various offenses, including Dr Siddharth Shah, ward boy Vitthal Chavan and female ward attendant Sunita Surve.

"Investigations are in progress," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Deoraj, the Mumbai Police Spokesperson. Maru's body was taken to the government-run Sir JJ Hospital for an autopsy.

Closed-circuit television footage of the incident and other details were handed over to police by hospital authorities.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to Maru's family.

"I spoke to the CM who announced the compensation from CM's Relief Fund," local BJP MLA M.P. Lodha said.

The grieving family and community members plan to meet Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta.



Source: IANS

