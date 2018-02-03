New Gene Linked to Maturity-Onset Diabetes of Youth (MODY) Identified: Interview With Diabetologist

A rare gene which is linked to Maturity Onset Diabetes of Youth (MODY) has been identified by Indian scientists

MODY occurs due to the defect in a single gene. There are 14 different types of MODY. The gene discovery could be the new form of MODY

Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, spoke to Medindia in an exclusive interview about MODY and the gene discovery

Conventionally, diabetes has been categorized into two sub-types - type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Now, scientists have identified at least 20 types of diabetes. The diagnosis of each type is based on certain tests that will help the diabetologist to diagnose the condition more accurately and accordingly take treatment decisions. A patient diagnosed with diabetes may not respond better to the same treatment given to another diabetic patient. For example, patients with type 1 diabetes may need insulin injections for life, while patients with type 2 diabetes respond better to medications than insulin.