medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

69,070 Indian Babies Born on New Year's Day

by Bidita Debnath on  January 2, 2018 at 11:20 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

All expectant parents want nothing more than the birth of a healthy, happy baby. The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) has estimated that nearly 386,000 babies were born on New Year's Day, with India heading the list with 69,070.
69,070 Indian Babies Born on New Year's Day
69,070 Indian Babies Born on New Year's Day

More than 90 percent of the births took place in less developed regions, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Unicef reported that globally over half the births were estimated to have taken place in nine countries: India (69,070), China (44,760), Nigeria (20,210), Pakistan (14,910), Indonesia(13,370), the US (11,280), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (9,400), Ethiopia (9,020) and Bangladesh (8,370).

Among those children, some will unfortunately not make it past their first day. In 2016, an estimated 2,600 children died within the first 24 hours every day of the year. Unicef said that for almost two million newborns, their first week was also their last.

In all, 2.6 million children died before the end of their first month. Among them, more than 80 percent died from preventable and treatable causes such as premature birth, complications during delivery and infections like sepsis and pneumonia. Over the past two decades, the world has seen unprecedented progress in child survival, halving the number of children worldwide who die before their fifth birthday to 5.6 million in 2016.

But despite these advances, there has been slower progress for newborns. Babies dying in the first month account for 46 percent of all deaths among children under five. Next month, Unicef will launch "Every Child Alive," a global campaign to demand and deliver affordable, quality health care solutions for every mother and newborn.

These solutions include a steady supply of clean water and electricity at health facilities, presence of a skilled health attendant during birth, disinfecting the umbilical cord, breastfeeding within the first hour after birth and skin-to-skin contact between the mother and child.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Incidence of Brain Injury in Newborn Babies Estimated

Incidence of Brain Injury in Newborn Babies Estimated

Brain injury at or soon after birth is a serious problem, as it can lead to long-term conditions later in life.

Number of Babies Born Drug Exposed Have Increased Five-fold

Number of Babies Born Drug Exposed Have Increased Five-fold

The number of infants diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome in the Granite State has increased tremendously.

Premature Babies Exhibit Abnormal Brain Development

Premature Babies Exhibit Abnormal Brain Development

Abnormal development of the thalamus, impaired cognitive development, motor development are found in premature babies during the first few years.

Shopping Vouchers Motivate Mothers To Breastfeed Their Babies

Shopping Vouchers Motivate Mothers To Breastfeed Their Babies

Breastfeeding increased in areas where shopping vouchers were offered to mothers. Women reported that the vouchers were an incentive to continue breastfeeding.

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick sinus syndrome is group of rhythm disturbances of the heart (arrhythmias) related to ...

 Must Know Facts About Albinism

Must Know Facts About Albinism

Albinism is a genetic disorder characterized by the complete or partial absence of melanin pigment ...

 Top 12 Health Benefits of Jujube Fruit

Top 12 Health Benefits of Jujube Fruit

Jujube fruit- An excellent agent with numerous health-promoting benefits.

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...