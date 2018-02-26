medindia
Wine may Reduce Plaque Build-up in Arteries of Diabetic Patients

by Shravanthi Vikram on  February 26, 2018 at 8:13 PM
Highlights:
  • Wine consumption along with the Mediterranean diet reduced the amount of plaque deposit in diabetic patients.
  • Plaque deposit in arteries can lead to various diseases like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and elevated blood sugar level.
  • In order to stay fit, a person should take a balanced diet and engage in regular exercise.
Diabetic patients with plaque build-up in arteries showed decreased amount of debris level in their blood vessels after adding wine in their diet, finds a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
Wine may Reduce Plaque Build-up in Arteries of Diabetic Patients

The Study
About 224 diabetic and non-alcoholic patients were examined, they were asked to follow a Mediterranean diet and take about one glass of red or white wine every day. Results showed that at the beginning of the study about 45 percent of people had detectable amount of plaque deposit in their arteries.

After 2 years, the research team did not find any significant development of plaque in people who took wine, but at the end of the study there was a small amount of plaque reduction in patients who had maximum amount of deposit in their arteries.

According to the researchers, the cardio-metabolic risk factors may increase the chances of developing stroke, heart disease and diabetes. The other risk factors are high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar levels and high cholesterol.

. Previous studies have shown that intake of moderate amount of wine has reduced the incidence of cardiovascular disease in healthy people.

The disadvantage here is that alcohol intake may help in reducing cardiovascular disease, but it can increase the risk of heart rhythm and cause stroke. In order to stay fit, one has to eat a balanced diet and do 30 minutes of exercise every day. Drinking can be done occasionally, but not on daily basis.

About Plaque Deposit
Plaque buildup in the arteries is known as Artherosclerosis that reduces blood flow through the blood vessels and results in cardiovascular disease. The plaque sometimes ruptures and causes a blood clot, which leads to heart attack or stroke. Diabetic patients with plaque deposit are at a high risk of developing cardiovascular disorders.

