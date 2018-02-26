Wine may Reduce Plaque Build-up in Arteries of Diabetic Patients

‘Intake of wine along with the Mediterranean diet has decreased a small amount of plaque deposit in diabetic patients.’

About 224 diabetic and non-alcoholic patients were examined, they were asked to follow a Mediterranean diet and take about one glass of red or white wine every day. Results showed that at the beginning of the study about 45 percent of people had detectable amount of plaque deposit in their arteries.After 2 years, the research team did not find any significant development of plaque in people who took wine, but at the end of the study there was a small amount of plaque reduction in patients who had maximum amount of deposit in their arteries.According to the researchers, the cardio-metabolic risk factors may increase the chances of developing stroke, heart disease and diabetes. The other risk factors are high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar levels and high cholesterol.. Previous studies have shown that intake of moderate amount of wine has reduced the incidence of cardiovascular disease in healthy people.The disadvantage here is that alcohol intake may help in reducing cardiovascular disease, but it can increase the risk of heart rhythm and cause stroke. In order to stay fit, one has to eat a balanced diet and do 30 minutes of exercise every day. Drinking can be done occasionally, but not on daily basis.Plaque buildup in the arteries is known asthat reduces blood flow through the blood vessels and results in cardiovascular disease. The plaque sometimes ruptures and causes a blood clot, which leads to heart attack or stroke. Diabetic patients with plaque deposit are at a high risk of developing cardiovascular disorders.Source: Medindia